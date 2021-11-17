Millicent, age 91 of Monticello, passed away on Nov. 16, 2021.
She was born on the Fourth of July at the height of the great depression in 1930 and was proud to be a Yankee Doodle Sweetheart. She was the second child and the oldest daughter born in Minneapolis, MN to Hjalmer Anders Linman and Irene Anna Moberg Linman. She was Valedictorian of her 1948 graduating class of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys, and she was fiercely proud of all of them. Throughout her life, she was a woman of unwavering Christian faith and a Bible scholar who believed in helping others wherever possible. A gentle and retiring soul, she overcame shyness and self-doubt to run for state office at the age of 76. A highlight of her life was being kissed by President Obama at a rally in Golden Valley. She graduated from St. Cloud State University in her late 60's with a degree in Elective Studies to fulfill her deferred lifelong dream to be a college graduate. She served in numerous leadership roles over the years, including Church Women's president, Medical Auxiliary President, VFW Auxiliary President, GALA group, Church choir, and Meals on Wheels. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth Vetsch; parents Hjalmer Linman and Irene Abrams; brother Ronald Linman; granddaughter Bernadette Lewis; and stepbrothers Michael, and David Abrams.
Survivors include her children Gary Peterson (James Davies) of Minneapolis, MN, Debra (Jeffrey) Lewis of Ashland, WI, Patricia (Patrick) McCann of Birchwood, WI, Timothy (Renae) Peterson of Denver, CO, and Sandra Peterson of Oakdale, MN; sister Marcia (James) O'Brien of Sommerset, FL; grandchildren Lark, Emily, Peter, Jonathan, and Raymand Lewis, Kevin (Molly) McCann, Aaron (Emily) McCann, Kelly (Daniel) Van Dyke, Ryan McCann, Brittany (Jerrad) Dahlager, and Rachel Miller; great-grandchildren Gabriel Lewis-Mosher, Grace Lewis-Mosher, Colin, Ethan, Owen, Parker, and Jack McCann, Max, and Vivian Van Dyke, Valerie Fiore, and Skylar Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior to service at PETERSON-GRIMSMO FUNERAL CHAPEL, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, MN. Interment to follow at Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis. Special thanks to the staff and nurses of St. Benedict's Community in Monticello for their kindness and loving care. Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Monticello. Due to Covid, a lunch will not be provided.
