Mildred Eleanor Oestreicher

Mildred Elenor Oestreicher (Nelson) born July 5, 1926, passed away on December 5, 2022 at age 96, at her home in Monticello surrounded by her family.
Millie was born in Deronda, WI to Clara Peterson and Walter Nelson and was raised with two brothers and one sister. Mother of seven, grandmother to 17, great grandmother to 24, and great-great grandmother to four. Millie spent most of her life raising a family and helping her beloved husband, Anthony Oestricher, with his shoe repair business. Her accomplishments included being a self-taught musician, artist, singer and writer, among many other things. The most important thing to her was her family. She was also an extremely devoted Twins baseball fan. Some would call her a true Minnesotan.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 3933 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313 on Friday, December 16, 2022. Visitation will be at 11:00 AM with the funeral at 12:00 PM. Luncheon will be provided at the church after the service. Burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Buffalo, MN.
