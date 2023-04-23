Michele Marie Garman-Kennedy

Michele, 51, died unexpectedly April 20, 2023, at her home in Monticello, MN. She was born August 3, 1971, in Monticello, the daughter of Eugene R. and Magadalene M. Garman.

Michele graduated from Monticello High School, Class of 1989. Following graduation, she studied Community Psychology at St. Cloud State University. Michele worked as a Primary Substance Abuse Counselor at On-Belay. She was a fierce advocate for her clients and will be sorely missed by all who worked with her. Michele was always at her best when you were at your worst.

