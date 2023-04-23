Michele Marie Garman-Kennedy

Michele, 51, died unexpectedly April 20, 2023, at her home in Monticello, MN. She was born August 3, 1971, in Monticello, the daughter of Eugene R. and Magadalene M. Garman.
Michele graduated from Monticello High School, Class of 1989. Following graduation, she studied Community Psychology at St. Cloud State University. Michele worked as a Primary Substance Abuse Counselor at On-Belay. She was a fierce advocate for her clients and will be sorely missed by all who worked with her. Michele was always at her best when you were at your worst.
Michele loved all animals, and was especially close to her last two companions, Ditch and Dakota. She enjoyed the outdoors and sitting on her deck and looking at the river. Michele loved good books, great food and pop music. Michele was an excellent cook and baker. She loved working on puzzles with her mom and dad, traveling, and taking long car trips with her nephew, niece and brother.
Michele was predeceased by her grandparents, Joseph and Hildegarde Garman of Kenmare, North Dakota and Joseph and Julianna Kraft of St. Michael, North Dakota; along with many beloved uncles and aunts.
She is survived by her parents and loving family and friends, including brother, Bob Garman; sister-in-law, Sheryl Garman; niece, Kate Garman; nephews, Jake Garman and Cory Henrich; stepdaughters, Kiley Casey and Skyler Soderquist; son-in-law, Shane Soderquist; and grandsons, Jameson and Quinten Soderquist.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 1001 E. 7th St. in Monticello. Visitation begins at 10:00 AM and there will be refreshments in the social hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Michele may make donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org or the Bluefield Project to Cure Frontotemporal Dementia, 637 Carolina St., San Francisco, CA 94107.
