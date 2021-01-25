Michael Gaffaney, age 72 of Big Lake, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at his home. He is preceded in death by son Paul. Survived by wife Paula; sons James, John, Andrew, Mark, Michael; grandchildren Carter, Elsie, Jae, Joey, Aivah, Levi, Chase, Travis, Ashley, Maddison, McKenna, Marshall; siblings Catherine Becker, Polly Balko, Donna Belisle, Pat Gaffaney, Peter Gaffaney, Paul Gaffaney. Michael worked for the Soo Line Railroad for 34 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Rosary maker. He and Paula sponsored several children through Christian Foundation for Children and Aging. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 440 Lake Street North in Big Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. P.S. “Did you know my son, Mark, bought me this cane?”
