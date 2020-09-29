Merle Matthew Dahlheimer, age 94, of Albertville, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1926 in Minneapolis, the son of Matthew and Cornellia (McNeil) Dahlheimer. On September 26, 1945, Merle Dahlheimer and LaVerne Kasper were joined in Holy Matrimony at St. Michael Catholic Church. God blessed their marriage with eight children. Merle was a proud dairy farmer and on June 1, 1959 he purchased a beer distributorship in St. Michael, and was a founder of what is now known as Dahlheimer Beverage. He enjoyed cards, dancing, wintering in Arizona with LaVerne, and rebuilding old Model-A cars and traveling with his car group of friends. He was a charter member of the St. Michael Lion’s Club, St. Michael Knights of Columbus, Minnesota Beer Wholesalers, National Beer Wholesalers, and faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne; daughter, Sharon; son, Gary; grandson, Jacob Eicher; parents; siblings Shirley Dahlheimer, Arlene Hoglund, Wilbur Dahlheimer, Irma Vetsch; brothers-in-law, Stuart Hoglund, Donatus Vetsch, Donald Greninger, Ken Tiernan, Marty Martinez, Don Chamberlin; and special family friend, Ingrid “Cookie” Manro. Merle is survived by his children, Charlotte (Dennis) Eicher, Carolyn (Tony) Eicher, Greg (Debby) Dahlheimer, Tom Dahlheimer, Joe (Kim Anderson) Dahlheimer, Brenda (Vince) Zachman; 23 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Greninger, Muriel Tiernan, LaVonne Martinez, Gwen Chamberlin; sister-in-law, Lucille Dahlheimer; and many other family members and friends. Visitation was held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial followed at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Cornerstone Women’s Clinic in St. Michael or charity of your choice. Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
