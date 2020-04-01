Melissa Ann Bray

Melissa “Mitzi” Ann Bray, age 56, of Monticello, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Mitzi was born in Monticello, MN on January 7, 1964 to Larry and Patricia Rask. She graduated from Pacelli High School in Austin, MN in 1982. She moved back to Monticello, MN after graduation where she met her husband, Bruce Bray, and was married January 29, 1988. Mitzi worked for AT&T for several years and has been with Xcel Energy for the last five years. Mitzi had a love for hunting, fishing, spending summer nights at the cabin and sitting by a bonfire, she also enjoyed gardening, canning and working in her yard, but more than anything, Mitzi loved her family and friends and would do anything for them. She loved her grandsons and was anxiously awaiting the birth of two granddaughters in the coming months. Mitzi is survived by husband, Bruce; children, Zachary (Autumn) Bray, Amanda (Brandon) Sellner; grandsons, Isaac and Liam; mother, Patricia; sisters, Shellie (Leon) Middendorf, Heidi (Rick) Hanson and Heather (Mike) Rasmussen and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry and daughter, Jesika. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
