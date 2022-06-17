Melford "Mel" Thomas Opstad

Opstad, Melford "Mel" Thomas, age 85, passed away, on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, MN, his beloved wife of 59 years by his side.
Mel was born on April 5th, 1937 to Bjorgo and Clara Opstad in Douglas, North Dakota. Mel attended school and then college in Minot, ND where he earned a degree in education. He joined the Marine Corps for two years following college and then went on to earn his Master's Degree in nuclear engineering. He spent his career working for Phillips Petroleum and then Northern States Power Company.
Mel married Arlene Inderrieden on June 1st, 1963. They adopted two boys from Colombia, Victor and Alexander. Mel had a passion for hunting and then later found new passions in running and cycling. He went on to complete 15 marathons. Mel was an inquisitive, persistent and generous person. He had an infectious laugh and would often try to brighten someone's day with little notes he liked to write called "Happy Grams". He had the uncanny ability to connect with every person that he met and would spend hours in conversation with them, wanting to hear their stories. He loved a quote his grandmother used to recite, "truth, hope, charity, patience and don't give up" and he tried to live by this mantra. Mel is preceded in death by his parents, Bjorgo and Clara Opstad and his brothers, Don and Byron. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; his sister, Sharon; his brother, Gordon; his sons, Vic and Alex (Angela); grandchildren, Michele, Damion, Salina, Trae, Lucas, Sadie and Etta and two great grandchildren, Beckham and Camilla.
Visitation will be held at the Peterson -Grimsmo Funeral Chapel 250 E. Broadway in Monticello, MN on Thursday, June 23rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, June 24, 2020 at Mary of the Visitation Church 440 Lake St. N. in Big Lake at 10 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an organization such as the Parkinson's Foundation MN or St. Jude's. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo chapel 763-295-2918 www.petersongrimsmochapel.com
