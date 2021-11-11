Megan M. Shinnick, age 33, of Monticello passed away on Friday, November 5th, 2021.
She was born on December 27, 1987 in St. Cloud the daughter of Matthew & Marlo (Wurzburger) Neumann. On July 27, 2014, Megan M. Neumann and Jonathan P. Shinnick were joined in Holy Marriage in Minneapolis. She liked fishing, doing hair, listening to really loud music, cooking, spending time with her family and going to Church. Megan was also a good caretaker of people.
Survived by her loving husband Jon; a son: Cameron age 13; father: Matthew Neumann of Monticello; mother: Marlo Wurzburger of Sartell; siblings: Mallory Neumann of St. Cloud and Milo Neumann of Monticello; grandma: Luella Schutte of Becker; survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by grandmother Patricia Saksa, grandfathers Al Wurzburger, Duane Saksa and Dave Schutte and by an uncle Walter Wurzburger.
A Memorial Service for Megan Shinnick will be held at a later date.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.