Maurice Erwin Vandergon, age 89, of Monticello, formerly of Brainerd, went home to his Savior surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Survived by sister, Elaine Malone; sister in-law, Thelma Vandergon (Vern Anderson); children, David (Nancy), Janet (Tom) Wienk, Laurie (L.J.) Nickisch and Paul (Carol); grandchildren, Mark Vandergon, Sarah Vandergon, Julianne (Taylor) Coffey, Ryan (Breanna) Wienk, Corrie (Kevin) Clark, Kaylen Vandergon, Joel Vandergon, Jenna Vandergon; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Brantley, Alena Coffey and Landen Clark. Maurice was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. See Paul Vandergon’s Facebook for pictures and family history. To be updated in the near future. He served in the Army Infantry during the Korean War 1953-1954. Maurice’s career spanned over many years in the Airlines industry, his first employment was with North Central Airlines in 1955 and continued with acquisitions and mergers with Republic Airlines and Northwest Airlines. He first served in Hibbing, MN, then Green Bay, WI. He served many years as station manager at the Brainerd, MN airport. He retired while in Cedar Rapids, IA in 1994. Maurice was a committed Civic leader, Boy Scouts leader, an active church member and a good friend to many people thoughout the U.S. and other parts of the world, as he frequently used his airline travel benefits. Funeral Arrangements Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello. Graveside Service was Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m., Lakeview Cemetery, Silver Creek, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.