While surrounded by her loving family in her final hours, M. Monica (Jude) Loch, age 100, of Maple Lake, Minnesota peacefully departed this world for heaven on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Maple Lake. Fr. John Meyer and Fr. Aaron Loch will preside. Burial will follow at St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, and from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, both at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake. A Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by a time of sharing. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website and available for 90 days following the service.
Mary Monica Jude was born April 5, 1921, in Maple Lake, Minnesota to Bernard and Cecilia (Leick) Jude. She graduated from Maple Lake High School in 1939 and received her LPN from St. Mary's Hospital, Minneapolis in 1940. She worked as a nurse at Glenwood Hills Hospital in Golden Valley, Thief River Falls Hospital, Minnesota State Sanatorium for Consumptives in Walker, and at the Powers Department Store in the cosmetic department in downtown Minneapolis.
Monica married the love of her life, Julius W. Loch, on September 22, 1945, at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Monica's vocation was caring for her husband and their eleven children and raising them in the Catholic faith. She was an avid seamstress, a member of the Catholic Foresters and the St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society.
In 1949, she cofounded Loch Jewelers with her husband, Julius. After his death in 1971, she continued the business with her sons, Steve and Alan, for 35 years before retiring at the age of 85.
During her 15 years of retirement, she attended daily Mass, enjoyed quilting, playing cards, bible study, playing the piano, riding her stationary bicycle (clocking 26,000 miles), and supporting St. Timothy's Catholic School. Most of all, she enjoyed the daily visits from her children, grandchildren, extended family, and the amazing Maple Lake and St. Timothy community. She was a remarkable woman who was an example to all who knew her. She will be in our hearts forever and always missed and loved.
Survivors include her children, Carol (Andrew) Rusinko of Crystal, Barbara (Terry) Kramber of Glenwood, Julie (David) Pribyl of Maple Lake, Nicholas (Robin) Loch of White Bear Lake, Stephen (Lora) Loch of Maple Lake, Susan (David "Jens") Jensen of Tonka Bay, Alan (Kathy) Loch of Buffalo, Robert (Patty) Loch of Wyoming, Mary (Mark) Jensen of Coon Rapids, and Catherine (Erik) Johnson of Chanhassen; daughter-in-law, Amy Loch of Maple Lake; 58 grandchildren, 115 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sallye Jude of Coral Gables, FL and Dorothea Jude of Big Sky, MT; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Monica was preceded in death by her husband, Julius W. Loch; son, Mark J. Loch; parents, Bernard and Cecilia Jude; siblings, Richard Jude, Elizabeth Ann Nelson, Victor N. Jude, Dr. James R. Jude, and George "Bill" Jude; brother-in-law, Chester Nelson; and sisters-in-law, Millicent Jude, Ruth Jude, and Patricia Jude; grandson, David C. Loch; granddaughter, Caroline Jean Loch; and great-granddaughters, Riley Loch, Evelyn Loch, and Hazel Loch.
John Rusinko, Jason Kramber, Mark Pribyl, Ben Loch, Adam Loch, Anders Jensen, Matthew Loch, Michael Loch, Joseph Loch, James Jensen, and Sam Johnson will serve as casket bearers. Krista Elsenpeter and Sarah Goelz will provide music for the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake.
