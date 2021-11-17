Mary Louise Brion (Kolling) was born on February 28, 1940 and had a wonderful life until joining God's army of Angels on 11:11 - November 11, 2021 at the age of 81.
Mary is survived by her brother Dave Kolling (Mim); children Tony (Karen), Tim (Barb), Tom (Kristy), Todd (Dana) and Julie (Chad) of whom she loved deeply. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, MacKinzie and Ben (Tony); Adam, Bailey and Shelby (Tim); Logan, Levi and Lauren (Tom); Marren and Mya (Todd); Reid, Briana and Jadyn (Julie); and four great-grandchildren.
Mary graduated from Mankato High School in 1958 and went on to the Swedish Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated with an RN degree in 1961. Throughout the years, she worked to take care of patients at many clinics and especially enjoyed the time she worked beside her husband Dr. Floriano P. Brion. She continued nursing until she moved back to Monticello in 2003.
Her love of family, friends, country and Caribou Milk Chocolate coolers will always be unmatched! Ultimately family was always first, especially before herself. Attending games and activities for her grandchildren was her greatest joy and when not chasing them around, she loved adventures with her 'Love Group' friends, 'Jalapeno Lunch Bunch,' 'Blue Garter' group and others.
Mary is now at peace, joining her husband Dr. Floriano P. Brion, parents Alfred and Magdaline Kolling, and brothers John Kolling and Jim Beisel. What an amazing reunion!
We will celebrate this amazing woman on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Riverside Church (20314 County Road 14 NW, Big Lake, MN 55309). The visitation will be held at 10:00 am with the service at 11:00 am. Following the service, we will be gathering to share stories and reminisce about Mary.
Riverside Church will also televise the service at: https://myrc.online.church/.
If you wish to make a donation in honor of Mary, please consider donating to the America's Frontline Doctors - https://aflds.org/.
