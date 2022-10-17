Mary Lou (Swan) Psyk

Mary Lou (Swan) Psyk, age 92, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Saint Benedict's Senior Community in Monticello.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m., with visitation 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Glendorado Lutheran Church, 1100 - 186th Avenue NE, Glendorado, MN. Interment at Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery followed by lunch and fellowship.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.