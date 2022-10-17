Mary Lou (Swan) Psyk, age 92, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Saint Benedict's Senior Community in Monticello.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m., with visitation 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Glendorado Lutheran Church, 1100 - 186th Avenue NE, Glendorado, MN. Interment at Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery followed by lunch and fellowship.
Mary Lou was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 11, 1930 to Fred and Julia (Thompson) Swan. The family moved from Hills, Minnesota to Benton County when she was three years old. She attended The Glendorado School and graduated from Foley High School. She was involved in many activities at her church Glendorado Lutheran.
Over her lifetime she worked at The Glendorado General Store, Tillie & Walt's Truck Stop & Restaurant in Zimmerman, and in Minneapolis at Northland Greyhound Bus Lines, Abbott Hospital, and Soo Line Railroad.
She was united in marriage to LeRoy Psyk on September 1, 1950. The couple made their home in the Monticello area for most of their lives, including building 2 of their houses from the ground up. Mary Lou loved to dance. She also loved working with her hands. She sewed all of her own clothing, including her business suits.
Mary Lou and LeRoy enjoyed drag racing and traveling the country for 17 years. Mary Lou was the Pit Crew and LeRoy drove the car. Mary Lou even met the actor and racecar drive Paul Newman at Brainerd International Raceway.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her four brothers; her two sisters; two nephews; and two great-nephews.
Mary Lou is survived by her brother Earl Swan; her sister-in-law Darlene Swan; and a very large and loving family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Saint Benedict's Senior Community for their loving care of Mary Lou through the years.
Funeral arrangements are with The Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello. 763-295-2918. (www.petersongrimsmochapel.com)
