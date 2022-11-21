Mary Jane Theresa Gominsky

Mary Jane Theresa Gominsky, age 78 of Monticello, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born May 31, 1944 in Cold Spring, MN, the daughter of John and Aurelia (Schreiner) Thul.

Mary attended school at St. Boniface in Cold Spring and graduated in 1962. She was a faithful member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello. She spent years volunteering for her children's Girl and Boy Scouts, with the Food Shelf and was involved with the card ministry, sewing group and BeFrienders.

