Mary Jane Theresa Gominsky, age 78 of Monticello, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born May 31, 1944 in Cold Spring, MN, the daughter of John and Aurelia (Schreiner) Thul.
Mary attended school at St. Boniface in Cold Spring and graduated in 1962. She was a faithful member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello. She spent years volunteering for her children's Girl and Boy Scouts, with the Food Shelf and was involved with the card ministry, sewing group and BeFrienders.
Mary was one of the most caring and generous people you would meet. She was always there to help young children in need with open arms. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially the grandchildren, playing cards, fixing puzzles, and playing Scrabble. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Aurelia Thul; and siblings, Lenora Steman, Ronald Thul, Delores Carroll.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Jim Gominsky; children, Sonda (Tony) Binsfeld, Deanna (Thomas) Feldewerd, Kevin Gominsky, Torrey (Alison) Gominsky; grandchildren, Katianna, Christopher, Joseph, Abigail, Megan, Louis, Jonathan, Jasmine; siblings, Kathleen Lovelace, Gladys Kascht; and many other family and friends.
Visitation held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello. Mass of Christian Burial held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Monticello. Burial at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids.
