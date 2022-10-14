Mary H. Rutkowski (nee Hoban)

Mom, Mary, Nurse Mary, formerly Mary Bottiger, age 80, preceded by loving husband Jim, passed away on October 10, 2022.
Mary was born on January 25, 1942 in Rockford, Illinois to Mr. Edward C. Hoban and Mrs. Mary Hoban (nee Gaffney). Edward moved his young family to Ft. Wayne, Indiana when Mary was 4. There, she grew up as the only girl among her four brothers, Ed, Tim, Tom and Dan.
Raised in a strong, Irish Catholic faith, Mary attended the local parish school before moving to Dayton, Ohio to pursue a life in the religious orders. Her path took a turn in the early 1960s when she sought out a degree in Nursing. In 1964, Mary graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing in Chicago with her RN degree. From there she would continue to lead a life of caring for others in a variety of nursing roles ranging from her early medical service on the rural Texas border caring for farm workers and their families, home maternity visits to residents on Chicago's South Side and her calling later in life, being a Nurse at Hammer Residences in Wayzata, Minnesota. There, Mary formed many friendships with clients and staff and played a role in the redevelopment of care plans as they transitioned to the group home model in the 1980s. Mary continued her path of volunteering into her 70s as an ambassador at her assisted living building.
Mary raised six children whom she loved dearly. Her kids kept her very busy as she ran the large household, always balancing the family calendar and remembering to celebrate special milestones for all of them and later her grandchildren too. As a mother, Mary demonstrated commitment to community and caring for others. She will also be remembered for her volunteering at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Minnetonka where her children attended school.
Mary loved sewing, taking walks with the dog, gardening, having a diet coke and listening to her Neil Diamond records.
In the 1990s, Mary met and married her sweetheart, Jim. They would go on to spend 20 years together traveling, working around their hobby farm and hosting many enjoyable family gatherings with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary joins daughters Julie, Katryn; her husband Jim; stepdaughter Karen; and her former spouse Gary Bottiger in Heaven.
She is survived by her children Daniel (Katie), Kevin (Stephanie), Molly (Brian) and Patrick; stepchildren Sue (Jim), Ken (Seire), Tom and Chuck; 10 grandchildren; three step grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 1001 E. 7th St., Monticello, MN. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to one of Mary's favorite charities, Hammer Residences, or volunteer programs at St. Henry's. Arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
