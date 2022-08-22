Mary "Duffy" Daphne Busch, age 82, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Louise Meteraud and siblings, Jack, Pat, Jean, Julie, and James.
Survived by her husband of 57 years, Merrill, and her heartbroken family, Christopher and Joni Busch, Jennifer Busch, and Dr. Amy and Aaron Gjerde, and five grandchildren, Mason, Madeleine, and Maxemilion Busch, and Henrik and Christian Finn Gjerde; sister, Donna (Chuck) Erickson; brother, Thomas Meteraud; numerous nieces and nephews, and dozens of dear friends.
Little more than a day later, she was joined in heaven by her dearest friend of many years, Pat, who had been in hospice care, and over whose illness she was broken hearted.
A graduate of Superior Central High School and the University of Minnesota, Duffy's life was a kaleidoscope of interests and activities, as a wife, mother, grandmother, businesswoman, publisher, chef, hostess, historian, and preservationist (including restoration of the Rand House in Monticello, MN, as a B&B, which she hosted for more than 25 years). A friend, mother, confidant and advisor to many; her sunny smile, boundless enthusiasm and energy, and caring nature endeared her to everyone she met - our world revolved around her.
Visitation held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, August 24 at 11 a.m., with reviewal one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church, in St. Michael, MN.
A former member and lifelong friend of the Basilica of St. Mary, in lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be directed to the Basilica's Legacy Fund.
Arrangements are by The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
