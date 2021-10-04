Mary Alice Franzman

Mary was born on May 29, 1929 to Oliver and Dora (Landquist) Wanstrom in New Ulm, Minnesota. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family beside her.
She grew up in Gibbon, Minnesota and graduated from high school in 1947. Mary attended Gustavus Adolphus College, Mankato State, and St. Cloud State to become an elementary teacher. Over her 30 year career, she taught children in Madelia, St. Louis Park, Gibbon, and Robbinsdale until settling in Monticello where she taught 3rd grade in Oakwood and Pinewood Elementary schools.
On June 27, 1953, Mary married Eugene John Franzman in Gibbon, Minnesota. Over their 65 years of marriage they raised six children and were blessed with 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Mary cherished spending time with her family and dear friends. She was an avid reader and letter writer for most of her life as well as a dedicated baseball fan. "Go Twins!" Mary held wonderful memories from her years of teaching and of her students. She was deeply thankful for the many wonderful friendships that filled her life.
She is preceded by her husband; parents; great-grandchild, Finley; great-great grandchild, Watson.
Mary is survived by her brother, DeMar (Arlys) Wanstrom; her children, Kathy (Mike) Downie, Brad (Sandy) Franzman, Brenda (Bevin) Bernard, Greg Franzman, Suellen (Doug) Dickhausen and Diane (Mark) Olson; grandchildren, Brenda, Elizabeth, Marie, Eric, Ryan, Lukas, Zachary, Ian, Oliver and Spencer; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Olivia, Maxwell, Brianna, Brody, Ingrid, Greta and Arlo; other family and friends.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be at 1:00PM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway St, Monticello, with visitation beginning at 12:00PM.
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
