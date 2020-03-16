Marlys Johnson, age 89, of Elk River, formerly of Big Lake, passed away on March 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Moores and Evan Johnson; son, David Moores; grandson, Trevor Moores; son-in-law, Tim Shand. Marlys is survived by her children, Teresa Shand, Tom (Karen) Moores and Shelley (Roger) Onsrud; stepdaughter, Shirley (Cliff) Foote; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private family interment at Big Lake Cemetery. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918

To plant a tree in memory of Marlys Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

