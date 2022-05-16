Marlene P. Cardinal

Marlene (Strand) Cardinal, age 85 of Monticello, born July 23, 1936, passed away peacefully after battling Alzheimer's Disease. Loving and devoted wife and mother.
Preceded in death by parents, Fritz and Inez; brother, Howard and grandson, Austin.
Survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Delwin; children, Curt (Robyn), Craig and David (Tami); brother, Kenneth; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many more relatives and friends.
Married Delwin in 1958, and raised their three boys in Crystal, prior to moving to Brainerd, and then retiring in Monticello. Marlene had many friends due to her outgoing social nature. A stickler for details and numbers, Marlene was a valued addition to every office environment where she worked. She was also very instrumental in running the family business, Cardinal Fleet Service, for over 30 years.
In her younger years, she enjoyed golf, bowling, and later became quite a sharp shooter on the pool table. She loved to dance. Marlene and Del enjoyed traveling and visited 19 countries. After retirement, Del and Marlene spent winter months in Florida, Arizona and Texas.
Visitation will be held on June 2 at 10:00 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 1001 7th St. E. in Monticello, with Catholic Mass at 11:00, light lunch at Noon, followed by final interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Waverly, MN. No Flowers please. Memorials preferred to the Alzeimer's Foundation of your choice. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmochapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.