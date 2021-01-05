Marjorie H. Biske

Marjorie Helen Biske, age 91 of Monticello, MN, passed away on January 4, 2021. She was born in Monticello to Richard David and Gladys Belle Nelson on August 1, 1929. Marge grew up in Monticello and graduate in 1948 from Monticello High School. Marge married Donald Lloyd Biske in Monticello on December 28, 1949. Together they had three children, Larry, Donald Jr. (Chip), and Dawn. Marge and Don moved when Don’s job took him to other areas. They spent several years in Winsted where they made many lasting friendships. Marge enjoyed bowling, reading books, bird watching (especially Cardinals and Hummingbirds), playing crazy 8, taking walks to enjoy the sunshine and plants. She also enjoyed her time working out to keep fit and young. She always looked forward to trips to Florida to see her sister, Jean. Marge and Jean loved to sit and giggle together! Later she loved to travel to California with her daughter Dawn and son in-law Colin. While there, she was able to visit with her nephew and his family. After selling their house in Winsted, MN, they moved to their home on Locke Lake. Marge loved to entertain and sit in the sun on the deck. Marge loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren swim in the lake. Her baking was famous to her children and their friends! Everyone loved her kindness and good humor. After Don passed away February 23, 2013, she sold the lake home and moved to Mississippi Shores where she enjoyed the activities and exercise classes. The walking path was always a joy for her to walk along the river. Marge was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Gladys Nelson; husband, Don; son, Michael; sister, Jean; father and mother in-law, Lloyd and Julie Biske; brother and sister in-law, Lyle and Shirley Biske and other relatives and friends. Marge is survived by her children, Larry (Joey), Chip, Dawn (Colin) Kiefer; grandchildren, Richard (Emily) Biske and Elizabeth Helmbrecht; great-grandchildren, Henry and Joshua Helmbrecht and Finn and June Biske; nieces, nephews and friends. Service for Marge is January 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway in Monticello, MN, officiated by Pastor Carrie Binnie from the Community United Methodist Church of Monticello, MN. Interment Riverside Cemetery. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmochapel.com.
