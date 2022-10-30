Marilyn Carlson Houston, 75, died unexpectedly July 24, 2022 at her home in Phoenix, AZ.
Marilyn was born November 1, 1946, the firstborn daughter to the late Eric and Pearl (Rodewald) Carlson in Monticello, MN. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1964 and lived most of her adult life in Phoenix, AZ.
Marilyn worked in several hospitals including over 25 years in Patient Accounts at St. Joseph Hospital in Phoenix. She had an engaging smile, wonderful sense of humor, and loved to talk. She enjoyed yearly trips to Monticello and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, who affectionately called her Papa. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by son Shane (Tiffenie) Conlon of Buckeye, AZ and daughter Shelby (Jim) Morgante of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren Payton Conlon, Nick Morgante, and Ashlyn Conlon; one sister Christine Brandel Nigro of Jefferson City, MO; brothers Dale Carlson of Eagan, MN and Robert (Marcia) Carlson of Monticello, MN.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Ganley's Buckeye Funeral Home in Buckeye, AZ.
