Marilyn Carlson Houston

Marilyn Carlson Houston, 75, died unexpectedly July 24, 2022 at her home in Phoenix, AZ.

Marilyn was born November 1, 1946, the firstborn daughter to the late Eric and Pearl (Rodewald) Carlson in Monticello, MN. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1964 and lived most of her adult life in Phoenix, AZ.

