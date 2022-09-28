Mass of Chistian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello for Marie Jeanne Kattie, 47 of Big Lake, who died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. The Fr. Patrick Barnes will officiate and burial will be in Cimetiere de Moossou in Grand-Bassam, Africa. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake and one hour prior to services Friday at the church in Monticello.
Marie Jeanne was born January 8, 1975 in Abidjan, Africa to Alberic Pierre Omer Moulod and Jeanne (Koffi). She married Stephen Jacques Kattie.
Marie Jeanne "MJ" was a devoted wife and mother but most of all, she was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. MJ spent a majority of her time praying for others and herself. She always said that when her house would be ready in heaven, she would join Jesus in a heart-beat. MJ also took upon herself the mission to help her three daughters with their homework after school while Stephen, her husband was working. Praying every night with her family before bedtime was a moment she particularly loved. She will greatly be missed by her loved ones and friends as she was always willing to listen to others and share the love of Jesus Christ for others. Her daughters still remember MJ chasing her husband around the house as they played almost every evening. MJ did not want to be remembered as a person who was constantly battling sickness, she wanted to be remembered as a follower of Christ who loved to cheer people up when they were down. As her daughter Raissa saw MJ in a dream the following night after her passing, MJ responded, "I am not dead, I am alive," when Raissa told her "Maman, I thought you were dead!" MJ is alive and needs to stay alive in our hearts and lives.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Jacques; children, Laury-Anne, Raissa, Eliana; step daughter, Laurelle; mother, Jeanne Koffi; siblings, Joelle Moulod, Charles-Eric Moulod, Nicole Tanoh, Maggy Najem.
