Marie Jeanne Kattie

Mass of Chistian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello for Marie Jeanne Kattie, 47 of Big Lake, who died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. The Fr. Patrick Barnes will officiate and burial will be in Cimetiere de Moossou in Grand-Bassam, Africa. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake and one hour prior to services Friday at the church in Monticello.

Marie Jeanne was born January 8, 1975 in Abidjan, Africa to Alberic Pierre Omer Moulod and Jeanne (Koffi). She married Stephen Jacques Kattie.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.