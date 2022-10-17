Marie Florence (Knute) Wurm

Marie Wurm, age 98 of Monticello, formerly of Maple Lake, passed away peacefully and prayerfully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022 at The Glenn in Buffalo, MN.
Marie was born on January 4, 1924 to Paul and Emma (Rathje) at their home in South Haven, MN; the youngest of 10 children. She attended a country school near South Haven through 8th grade. Marie attended and graduated from Annandale High School as Valedictorian in the Class of 1941. She then became a caregiver for a person with special needs in Buffalo, MN. On June 5, 1943, Marie married Roland Wurm at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Maple Lake, MN where they became members. They settled near Maple Lake and raised 10 children on their farm. In her later years, she moved to Monticello and joined St. Henry's Catholic Church where she was an active volunteer. Marie was a strong woman of Catholic faith. She was a very hard worker and she rarely complained.
Marie was passionate about vegetable gardening and preserving all of her produce, growing flowers, sewing, crafts, cooking, baking, entertaining, especially for holiday gatherings. She used her beautiful voice to sing and was an avid dancer. She made sure her children knew how to do both. Marie was especially fond of children and was often heard bragging about the number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren she had.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roland; infant children Catherine, Logan, and Morgan; 8 siblings; and great-grandson Alex Vogt-Wurm.
Marie is survived by children Dorothy Johnson; Loretta (Thomas) Morin, Kenneth (Betty) Wurm, Arnita (Charles) Loegering, Eileen (Patrick) Mooney, Charles Wurm, Janet (Daniel) Binsfeld, Paul (Evelyn) Wurm, Cynthia (Mark) Laudenbach, and Yvonne (Matt) Theisen; 33 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister Elsie Freimuth; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass, October 20, 2022 at the Church of St. Henry, 1001 E. 7th Street, Monticello, MN. Luncheon to follow Mass at church. Interment at St. Timothy's Catholic Cemetery in Maple Lake, MN.
Arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello. 763-295-2918.
