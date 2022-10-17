Marie Florence (Knute) Wurm

Marie Wurm, age 98 of Monticello, formerly of Maple Lake, passed away peacefully and prayerfully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022 at The Glenn in Buffalo, MN.

Marie was born on January 4, 1924 to Paul and Emma (Rathje) at their home in South Haven, MN; the youngest of 10 children. She attended a country school near South Haven through 8th grade. Marie attended and graduated from Annandale High School as Valedictorian in the Class of 1941. She then became a caregiver for a person with special needs in Buffalo, MN. On June 5, 1943, Marie married Roland Wurm at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Maple Lake, MN where they became members. They settled near Maple Lake and raised 10 children on their farm. In her later years, she moved to Monticello and joined St. Henry's Catholic Church where she was an active volunteer. Marie was a strong woman of Catholic faith. She was a very hard worker and she rarely complained.

