Margaret "Peggy" Jean Hanson

Peggy (Margaret) Hanson, age 69, went to be with Jesus on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 after a long fight with Multiple Myeloma and complications due to a recent stem cell transplant. She spent the last 2 months of her life at Mayo Clinic and fulfilled her final wish to make it home to be with her family. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband, kids and grandkids. She was strong until the end and will be greatly missed. Born on Jan. 22, 1951, Peggy grew up in Golden Valley, MN. She graduated from Golden Valley High School in 1969. During these years, she met her life long friend, Fern Warren, and shortly after Peggy met her loving and dedicated husband, Rick Hanson. In 1974, she gave birth to her son James Alan and in 1975 she welcomed her daughter Kristi Jean into the world. In 1981, she married Rick Hanson of Plymouth, MN and the two made a home in Monticello, MN. Many of Peggy’s later years were spent loving on her kids and grandkids and continuing to build memories with friends and family. Peggy had a heart that loved greatly, was the life of the party and always gave generously to those she adored. She was the ultimate spoiler of her grandkids and would have done anything for them. She enjoyed hanging out at the pool, fishing with Rick and her kids and pouring into her relationship with her best friend Fern. Christmas was her favorite. She decorated like Santa would, found any toy imaginable for her grandkids, came up with silly games and activities and created traditions that will live on even in her absence. She was the strongest woman we knew and she knew exactly what she wanted in life, even to the end. Peggy was preceded in death by father Alf, mother Catherine Carlson and brother Ed Carlson. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rick; daughter Kristi Metcalf (Jox); son Jim Hanson (Katie); grandchildren Kamryn, Kendall, Avarie and Gabrick and sisters Cathy Jones (Harold), Char Paul (Jay) and Joanne Prokop (Dennis). No services are planned at this time.
