Marc Anthony Gleaton passed in White Settlement, TX on March 9, 2022.
He is survived by son Chris Drovdal (Sandy), sister Mary Lynne Maus (Ken), two brothers Steve (Betty) and Mike (Diane), numerous nieces and nephews, the mother of his son Vicki Everett, and numerous friends.
Marc was preceded in death by his father S.H. Gleaton and mother Marilyn.
Survived by his loving dog Dot and preceded by D.C., K.C., Love Bug and Sugar.
Marc graduated Monticello High School class of 1973. He attended Odessa College where he was Program Director and Disc Jockey at KOCV-FM, while earning his degree in communications.
He went on to work at General Dynamics on the F-16 Fighting Falcon for a number of years, and finished his career at Multitronics. He enjoyed friendship, family and working on electronic projects.
Marc was extremely kind, generous, and had a great sense of humor. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.
