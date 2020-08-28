Lynn Elizabeth Haldy, age 69 of Becker, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family, after a brief and vigorous battle with cancer. Lynn was born on January 14, 1951 in Little Falls, MN to Duane and Leone (Larson) Hagstrom. She attended St. Cloud State University, became a Special Education teacher, and then went on to co-found Turning Point ALP in Monticello with Stacy Schultz. This became her proudest life achievement and her legacy lives on in the hundreds of lives she touched with firm guidance, gentle love and a ready smile. Lynn later went on to teach in the Master’s Program in Education at St. Mary’s University. She was a wonderful dancer and brought joy to every musical gathering attended with her husband Kenneth, and was also a generous and loving mother, always available to share her wisdom and an open heart. She was a gifted gardener and an avid reader, and brought a light wherever she went that will be missed by all who knew her. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; brother Tom Hagstrom; and first husband Myron Haldy. She is survived by her husband Kenneth “Rusty” Gates; children William “BJ” (Valerie) of Clearwater and Amanda of Becker; stepchildren Chad (Veri) Gates of Woodstock, GA, Joshua (Kristen) Meyer of Portsmouth, RI, Anthony (Amber) Gates of Alamosa, CO; nine grandchildren; brothers John (Carla) Hagstrom of Atwater, MN and Kevin (Terese) Hagstrom of Golden Valley. Services will be announced at a later date. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com, 763-295-2918
