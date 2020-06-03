Lyle Buckingham, age 95, of Monticello passed away on June 1, 2020. Proud WWII U.S. Navy veteran who commissioned the U.S.S. Hector and served as Quartermaster. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sons, John and Jim. Lyle is survived by his children, Mary Jo (Paul) Fitzpatrick, Bill (Anne) and Michele (Dan) Forsman; daughter-in-law, Linda (Ralph) Godbey; grandchildren, Kirsten, Brett, Jody (James), Sean, Megan (Karl), Stephanie (Tyler), Alex (Kayla), Eric and Julia; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kendall, Ryan and Blake; sister, Doris (Pat) O’Connor of Sun Lakes, AZ. Private family interment at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello. A Celebration of Lyle’s life will be held later. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com

