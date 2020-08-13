Loren D. Pemberton, age 76, of Monticello passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020. There will be a private memorial for his immediate family held at a later date. Loren Dale Pemberton was born September 1, 1943 to William and Ruth Pemberton. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1961. Loren served as a medic in the United States Army and was on active duty from 1964-1966. He was honorably discharged on February 28, 1970 and was a long time member of the American Legion. Loren was united in marriage with Carol Lois Frieler on June 26, 1970. They were blessed with three children and seven grandchildren. This summer, Loren and Carol celebrated 50 years of marriage together on June 26, 2020. Loren began his construction career with Florell Lind Construction. Later he started his own construction company and enjoyed working with his friend Larry Carter and brother Lowell Pemberton for many years. He also worked for Pulte Homes as a warranty technician. He retired from Monticello-Big Lake Hospital as a maintenance technician. When he wasn’t working, Loren always looked forward to “shooting the breeze” with his buddies at the local coffee shop. Loren truly loved spending his time outdoors in nature. He was an avid, lifelong hunter and fisherman. Loren enjoyed growing his vegetable garden every summer. He cherished the special memories made with his beloved grandchildren. Loren loved sharing the outdoors with his grandkids and taking them out fishing on Eagle Lake. Loren is survived by his wife: Carol Pemberton; children: Dale (Becky) Pemberton, Debra (Aaron) Lovegren, and Michelle (Joe) Preusser; grandchildren: Chloe, Zane, and Ezra Pemberton, Colin and Brecken Lovegren, Flora and Loren Preusser; siblings: Bill Pemberton, Lucy Rokala, Sandra (Harvey) Erickson, Lowell (Peg) Pemberton, Linda (Gehlan) Ebent, Jo Cope, Norman (Darcy) Pemberton, Patrick (Pam) Pemberton, Vicki (Tim) Cotter, and Melissa Pemberton; beloved friends: Larry Carter, Ron Yager, and Darrel Lanz. Loren was preceded in death by his parents: William and Ruth Pemberton and Wilma Jane Pemberton (infant sister) and Doug Pemberton (brother).
