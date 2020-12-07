Lonnell "Lon" Austin

Lon Austin, age 71, of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Monticello, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marian Austin. Lon is survived by his wife of 47+ years, Colleen; sons, Chris (Susan), Brett (Claire), Kyle (Laurie) and Drew (Kiley); grandchildren, Cailin, Anna, Maddie, Sam, Mason, Sophia, Aubrey, Evelyn, Elliot, Kingston and Raider; sister, Cindy Kunz; much other family and many friends. Private family services at St. Henry Catholic Church in Monticello. Interment St. Henry’s Cemetery. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com

