Lois Ann Ross, age 78, formerly of Big Lake, passed away on October 15, 2021.
Preceded by parents Clarence & Laverne (Holland) Scherr; husband Jerry; son John; great-granddaughter Kallan; siblings Bill, and Cheryl.
Survived by children Tammy (Leon) Thomas, Carol (Chris) Klein, and Scott Ross (Michael Gaines); grandchildren Jessica (Hudson) Thomas, Chad (Sarah) Thomas, Lyndsi (Adam) Olinger, Tyffani (Joe) Maresh, Ross (Briana) Thomas. 14 great-grandchildren; 8 siblings; numerous nieces & nephews; and other relatives & friends.
Lois enjoyed spending times with her family, children, and grandchildren, camping, fishing, playing cards, going on picnics, quilting, and making afghans.
Funeral service 11 AM, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave, Monticello, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello. 763-295-2918. (www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com)
