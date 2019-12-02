Linda Lou Horne, age 73 of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul. She is survived by her husband Bernie; sons Bernard Timothy (Sue) Horne of Iowa, Rick (Lori) Kothenbeutel of Monticello; daughters HollySue (Chris) LeGrand of Iowa, Tawnia (Scott) Johnson of Plymouth; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and four siblings. Linda volunteered at her church and the Monticello Help Center. She was the “go-to” grandma for babysitting. She was a faithful member of the Mermettes exercise group and enjoyed gardening and crafts. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Church, 20314 County Road 14 NW in Big Lake. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday all at Riverside Church. Memorials preferred to the Monticello Help Center.
Linda Lou Horne
To send flowers to the family of Linda Horne, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 16
Visitation
Monday, December 16, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Riverside Church
20314 County Road 14 NW
Big Lake, MN 55309
20314 County Road 14 NW
Big Lake, MN 55309
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Visitation begins.
Dec 17
Visitation
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Riverside Church
20314 County Road 14 NW
Big Lake, MN 55309
20314 County Road 14 NW
Big Lake, MN 55309
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Visitation begins.
Dec 17
Memorial Service
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Riverside Church
20314 County Road 14 NW
Big Lake, MN 55309
20314 County Road 14 NW
Big Lake, MN 55309
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.