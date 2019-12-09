Linda Lee Sundseth (Granlund), age 72 of Monticello, formerly of Crystal, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Ray and Lena Granlund, sister-in-law Jeanne and niece Karen. She is survived by daughters Janet (Jerry) Kolasa of St. Michael and Amy (Jay) Dierkhising of Becker; grandchildren Kayla, Jacob, Jeslyn, Claire; brothers Dick, Don (Marilyn), Bob (Jeanne); sister Judi (Steve) Skappel. Linda was so proud of all four grandchildren which were the love of her life. She was always willing to help anyone who needed mending, something sewed or crocheted. She also enjoyed making items to donate to the NICU, Children’s Surgery floor and Burn Unit at HCMC. Linda cherished her Norwegian heritage, taking pride in her lefse, krumkake, snickerdoodle and the dessert mints she made. Memorial Service will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello; with a visitation starting at 12:30 p.m.
Linda Lee Sundseth (Granlund)
Service information
Dec 18
Visitation
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
12:30PM-2:00PM
12:30PM-2:00PM
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel
250 E Broadway St
Monticello, MN 55362
250 E Broadway St
Monticello, MN 55362
