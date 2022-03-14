Lewis Frank Kiphuth

Lewis "Sonny" Frank Kiphuth, age 93, of Buffalo, MN passed away on March 12, 2022 at Park View Care Center in Buffalo.
He was born on March 26, 1928 in Buffalo to Louis and Minnie (Ordorff) Kiphuth. He was baptized at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo and confirmed at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Monticello.
Lewis grew up on the family farm in Buffalo and continued to farm until the early 1970's. He also worked for many years for a telephone company laying underground cables. Lewis loved to hunt, was an avid fisherman in all seasons, and he loved to talk about his hunting and fishing experiences with family and friends. He was a man of integrity, steadfastness and was always willing to help his neighbor, family or friends.
He is survived by his children: Sandra Kiphuth of Mountain Home, Arkansas, LeRoy (Chantelle) Kiphuth of Monticello, Leora (Lonny) Martin of Buffalo, Leila (Rick) Larson of Blaine, William (Elaine) Kiphuth of Becker, Judy Duclos of St. Cloud and Debbie Kiphuth of Monticello; 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 17 great, great grandchildren; his sisters: Vera Finn of Grand Marais and Shirley Lange of Monticello; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances, his children Linda (Bruce) Lomker, Gordy Kiphuth and Jerry Kiphuth, his grandchildren Keith Martin and Vicki Fitzgerald, his great grandson Tyler Martin-Skordahl and siblings Marjorie Elletson, Marian Marsolek, Larry Kiphuth, Elaine Nelson and Judy Holm.
Funeral services for Lewis "Sonny" Kiphuth will be held on Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Interment Riverside Cemetery in Monticello.
A visitation will be held at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo on Thursday, March 17th from 4-7 P.M. Further visitation will be held on Friday, March 18th at the church one hour prior to services. Masks are optional at the funeral home and at the church. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family.
