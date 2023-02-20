LeRoy C. Miller, age 77 of Monticello, passed away on Feb. 18, 2023.
Preceded in death by parents Leo and Amy (Ramsey) Miller; and sisters Diane, Shirley, and Nancy.
Survived by wife of 50 years, Linda (Martinson) Miller; children Kimberly (Scott) Selken and John (Chelsea) Miller; grandchildren Hannah Selken, Conner Selken, Caleb Selken, Rose Tremble, Kailani Miller, Riley Miller and Atom Miller; great-grandchild Hōkūle'a Tremble; siblings Helene (Michael) Rudolph, Gerald Miller, Amie Gunderson, Verna (James) Kellen; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
LeRoy served our country in the U.S. Navy for 7 years. After the service, he met and married Linda in 1972. He was a Union electrician repairing elevators for 30 years.
LeRoy was a longtime member of the Monticello Lions where he was very active and also in the Monticello American Legion. He was also treasurer for the Monticello Riverfest Celebration for many years.
After retiring, LeRoy and Linda enjoyed wintering at their son's home in Hawaii. LeRoy rarely missed deer hunting season with his brother-in-law. He also made many fishing trips to Canada. He had many memorable summer trips to the cabin with the kids and Linda that will never be forgotten. Most of all, LeRoy will be remembered as a loving Grandpa and Papa to his grandchildren. He never missed an event and even "predicted" the premature birth of his granddaughter so that it would be on his birthday. LeRoy will be missed and loved by all.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 with visitation two hours prior at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway Street, Monticello, MN, 763-295-2918. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Monticello Lions. A celebration of life will follow at the Monticello American Legion. Private family interment at Fort Ripley at a later date.
