Leo Larson

Leo L. Larson, age 90, of Buffalo, passed away peacefully at The Glenn Memory Care in Buffalo earlyTuesday, October 4, 2022. He was a dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Leo, the oldest of 13, was bornJuly 8, 1932, to the late Carl and Gladys (DesMarais) Larson, in rural Buffalo, MN. He attended Enfield Country School through 8th grade. At a young age, Leo living in Monticello, went to work mastering multiple skills in the field of agriculture, until he was drafted into the Armyto serve in the Korean War, until cease-fire in 1953. Shortly after returning home, he met his loving wife of 57 years, Bernadine C. Kasper. Leo and Bernie were joined in holy matrimony at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael MN, onAugust 3, 1955. The two continued to reside in Monticello, where they owned and operated Larson Mobil, until 1961, when they moved to rural Buffalo. They opened a new chapter of their lives, working together on the farm raising their seven children; Aggie, Bertha, Cathy, Denise, Evelyn, Florence, and Gerry (also known as the "ABC Kids").They were devoted members of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. In 1978, they sold the dairy cows, but continued to crop farm. Leo also took a job with Maus Tire in Monticello, where he found his new passion, "TIRES." He remained in the tire business until 1985, when Leo and Bernie resumed the dairy on the home farm.

