Leland "Lee" L. Larson

Leland “Lee” Larson was born in Baudette, MN on December 1, 1943. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Myrtle Larson; and wife, Lora Lee Larson. Survived by children, Jody Kinn, Denise Larson, Lee Larson (Roxanne Kiely), Laurie Larson (Mickey Carrasco); siblings, Linda Lafky, Boyd (Sue) Larson; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Long term resident of Moticello, MN, he enjoyed riding Harleys, attending Truck and Tractor Pulls, and spending time with family and friends. He owned and operated a very successful asphalt company, L & L Asphalt, for many years. Service at Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Home (250 Broadway St. E., Monticello, MN 55362) on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Internment at St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery. Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 763-295-2918, Peterson-grimsmochapel.com

