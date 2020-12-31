Lavonne Marie Olson, 83, died at peace with the Lord and at peace with the world on Wednesday, December 16, with her family by her side. Lavonne was born June 11, 1937 in Montevideo, MN to Ronald and Violet Hubin. Lavonne’s childhood home was on a farm in rural Pennock, MN near Norway Lake where she had many fond memories growing up with her sisters. After graduating from New London High School, Lavonne went on to earn her nursing degree from the Swedish Hospital School of Nursing. Lavonne married Roger Olson on March 8, 1958 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They were blessed with five children: Brian, Lynn, Dale, Jonathan and Mikel. Lavonne was a devoted woman of God. She was an active member of Riverside Alliance Church in Big Lake, MN and a leader of Bible Study Fellowship in St. Cloud, MN and she was fervently devoted to prayer. Lavonne is survived by four of her children: Brian Olson, Dale (Jackie) Olson, Jon (Laurie) Olson, and Mikel (Emily) Olson; sixteen grandchildren: Chad Olson, Bonni (Kurt) Thomas, Amber Olson, Josh Olson, Jacob Anderson, Kimberly (Ricky) Olson, Amanda Olson, Molli Olson, Betsy Peloquin, Tony Zaffke, Heather (Dan) Awe, Aaron Zaffke, Jennifer (Josh) Anderson, Joseph Jewel, Zack Olson, Lily Olson, and Sam Olson; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Sandra Kallevig, Emmy (Russ) Clink, and Susan (Doug) Lovander. Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Violet, by her husband Roger, and by her daughter Lynn Olson. Lavonne will be missed for her generosity, her unshakable loyalty to her family and friends, and her humble strength. Lavonne loved to gather with family and friends; given current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of Lavonne’s life will take place at Riverside Alliance Church in late March 2021. An announcement regarding the date and time of this celebration will be posted in early March 2021 in the Monticello Times and in the Riverside Alliance Church bulletin.
