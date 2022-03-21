Laura J. Maser

Laura, age 62 of Monticello, MN, was born in St. Peter, MN, and at the age of 9 her family moved to Monticello where she graduated from high school and married the love of her life. She took pride in being from Monticello and chose to raise her family there.
Laura loved her family immensely and wasn't only a mom to her own kids, but to all her daughter's friends who she considered her "extra" kids. Laura loved to cook and often cooked enough for an army. She was a fabulous "Nana" who loved to spoil her grandchildren. Laura loved to sew, quilt, knit, and especially crochet and enjoyed teaching anyone that wanted to learn. She had a faith that could move mountains and a heart of gold. She always had a friendly word and a warm welcoming smile for everyone who was fortunate enough to cross her path.
She passed away on March 17, 2022.
Laura was preceded in death by granddaughter Rachel.
Survived by parents Harvey and Diann (Doering) Kendall; husband Dale; children Lydia (Jordan) Gerber and Claire (Mario) Frucci; grandchildren Matthew, Lauren, and Roy; siblings Linda (Karl "Pip") Persson and Craig (Beth) Kendall; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service to honor Laura will be held at Riverside Church, 20314 County Road 14, Big Lake on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4 PM. Visitation will begin at 2:30PM until time of service. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service at church.
