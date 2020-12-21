In Loving memory of Larry Stewart Zerfoss, beloved husband, father, and grandfather who passed away December 15, 2020. He was born July 2, 1940 in rural Iowa. He lived in Monticello, MN where he enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was fortunate enough to meet his goal of watching his grandsons get their first deer this year. He also enjoyed camping with his wife, grandkids, family and his close group of friends. He was a toolmaker by trade for 62 years and truly enjoyed his career. He was preceded in death by his father Stewart, mother Fern, and his daughter Dena. He is survived by wife Cindy; sons Jeff (Deb), Kazimer (Claire); daughter Lorrie (John); siblings Iris, Donny, and Marilyn; as well as his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed by all, including the many friends and in-laws which he considered family. A private internment will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
