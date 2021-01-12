Larry James Possehl passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, due to congestive heart failure and complications with pneumonia. He had his loving wife, Roxanne, of 42 years and his sons Jeremy Possehl and Jonathan Mussehl by his side at North Memorial Hospital. Larry was born on July 24, 1945 in Elk River, MN. He grew up on the family farm where he acquired his hard work ethic and his passion for farming. Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, doing chores around his hobby farm, driving Roxanne crazy, and BS’ing with anyone or any of his animals that would listen. Larry’s hard work ethic brought him from the farm to numerous jobs in the Big Lake area, such as trimming Christmas trees at Tallakson’s, working for Ewing’s potato farms, and finally retiring from Sunny Fresh/Cargill, after working there for over 30 years. He spent his last summer working for Ewing’s to come full circle. He was preceded in death by his mother Emily, father Ray, and siblings. He is survived by his wife Roxanne Possehl, son Jeremy Possehl (Nicole, Lilly, Ian), son Jonathan Mussehl (Heidi, Trajan) and numerous relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held in the spring in hopes we can all get together and celebrate Larry’s life by having one last party at Crazy’s!
