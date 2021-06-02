Larry James Possehl

Please join us on June 19, 2021 for the Celebration of Life for Larry Possehl who passed away on January 8, 2021. Ceremony is at Blue Hill Cemetery in Sherburne County (County Rd 9) on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow at approximately 12 p.m. at 11557 185th Ave. SE, Big Lake (Larry and Roxanne’s home). Hope you can all come help us celebrate one last time at Crazy’s!!!
