Larry Gene Rootes, age 76 of Monticello, passed away at his home peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, May 15, 2020. Larry was born on March 5, 1944 in Minneapolis and graduated from Anoka High School. He worked for the city of Anoka until he was drafted into serving in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He was honorably discharged as a Sargent earning a Purple Heart along with many other medals. Larry worked many years as a greens keeper for golf courses. He married Margaret in August of 1972. Together they enjoyed fishing, camping and nature. Larry was a gentle man with a great sense of humor who always put his family first. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children Terry (Wendy) Bohn, Mark Bohn, Sheryl (Justin) Bauer, Scott Bohn (companion Julie Kreitz); 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brother Les (MaryAnn). He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lonnie, sister Beverly and son Robert. A military service will be held in his honor at a later date with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918
