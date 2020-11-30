Lance Carter

Lance Carter, age 64 of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital. He is preceded in death by parents Phyllis and Lane Carter, and sister Cindy Timmer. Survived by wife Carol; daughters Melissa and Amy Carter; son John Waldvogel; daughter-in-law Stacy Waldvogel; grandson Dustin Waldvogel; siblings Nancy (John) Siebenand, Larry (Kathy) Carter, Gary (Judy) Carter, Debbie (Richard) Hauner, Rob (Kelly) Carter, Mike Carter, Lisa (Bob) LaPatka; and many nieces and nephews. Lance was a wonderful family man who loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. Due to Covid 19 Restrictions, services will be held at a later date.

