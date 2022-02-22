Kristopher "Kris" J. Roessler

Kris Roessler, age 44 of Oak Grove, passed away on February 20, 2022.
Preceded in death by grandmothers Monna Lentner and Lorraine Knack; and uncle Robert Ristow.
Survived by mother Leilani; father Neal (Donna); children Madison, and Brandon; mother of his children, Michelle; siblings Jacque (Jake), Steve (Julisa), and Jenifer (Jason); nieces and nephews Dylan, Ella, Viana, Elias, Calvin, and Amelia; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Kris was creative, funny, happy, passive and was known to be a great cook who loved to prepare and eat good food. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to try new things. He was generous, highly energetic, and an adrenaline junkie who loved extreme sports. Never settling for the ordinary, he paved his own path.
Visitation held from 4-7PM, with a time of sharing at 7PM on Friday, February 25th at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, 763-295-2918. Memorials preferred to the family. (www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com)
