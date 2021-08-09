Kevin R. Tracy

Kevin Tracy, age 63, of Monticello passed away at CentraCare in Monticello on August 5, 2021 after suffering a heart attack. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mona Tracy; brother-in-law, Stan Galstad. Kevin is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lee; sons, Jim and Michael Tracy; siblings, Sandy Galstad, Nancy Noetzlman, Jim (Renee) Tracy, Merri (Kenny) Schaufler and Dawn (Steve) Walters. A Celebration of Kevin’s life will be from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway, Monticello. Private Interment. Kevin was well known in the Monticello community for all his years at Maus Foods, Holiday Gas and Prairie’s Edge Real Estate which he proudly owned. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsochapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.