Kevin Lee Swafford was born July 12, 1980 in Harrison, Arkansas to J. and Mary (Martin) Swafford. He grew up in Jasper, Arkansas, where he met a shy young woman named Desi in the back of the school bus. He later graduated from Malvern High School, after which he worked in the construction industry, building houses all over the state of Arkansas. After a brief stint working cargo barges on the Mississippi, he followed his heart north to Minnesota, where he married Desiree Kathleen Susan Jones on March 16, 2002. Kevin worked construction for six more years, and in that time he and Desi welcomed two girls, Callie and Krista. They settled down in Crystal, Minnesota, where Kevin subjected his family to years of remodeling projects. While there, they were blessed with two sons, Cannon and Colton. In 2008, Kevin began his career at Canadian Pacific Railway. He was a conductor extraordinaire, bringing his sense of humor and fun personality with him, even while working for CP. Co-workers will forever remember Swamp Donkey as someone who could always make them smile.
He enjoyed many hobbies, including being a YouTube farmer; wood working; putting together "his children's" LEGO sets; buying shop tools; ice fishing, four-wheeling, and anything else out-of-doors; and pranking his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by Grandma Bessie and one daughter, Kendell Lee.
He is survived by his parents; brothers, Greg and Eric; wife, Desi, and their four children; as well as many extended family members and beloved friends and co-workers, who will miss him dearly.
Gathering of family and friends Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 12-2 PM at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, MN 55362. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
