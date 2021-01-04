Kevin D. Olson

Kevin Olson, 72 of Monticello, passed away December 24, 2020 due to complications from end-stage renal disease. Kevin was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing, and was preceded in death by his father, Donald; and two brothers. Kevin enjoyed kids, dogs, woodworking, reading, nature and casino trips. He was caring and very giving of his time. He married Patricia Olzenak of Waite Park in 1972. Kevin is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Troy; daughter-in-law, DeNae; mother, Doris of Willmar; three siblings; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a grand-dog Daisy and many other family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be planned for the summer of 2021. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
