Kent Kjellberg passed away at home, surrounded by his family on February 17, 2022.
Kent Miller Kjellberg was born on February 13, 1936, at home in Monticello to Martin "Marty" Kjellberg and Alma "Mae" Mae Lyrenmann. Kent said that he couldn't have gotten better parents if he'd ordered them from God. He started working for his dad at the age of 14, delivering gas to farms. He also worked at the family appliance and furniture store in downtown Monticello.
Kent was a front lineman for the Monticello Redmen, graduating from high school in 1954. After taking classes at St. Cloud State Teachers College, Kent decided to go into business for himself. Kent said he learned more from the people he met than he did from his studies.
Kent owned and operated Kjellberg's Mobile Home Park and Sales Center for 55 years. He was a leader in the mobile home industry and took pride in planning, building, and maintaining a community for thousands of residents over the years.
Kent was many things: a business owner, pilot, gold miner, farmer, land developer, heavy equipment operator, and builder. The titles he was most proud of were Dad and Grandpa. He loved his family fiercely and was a great teacher on how to live a good life.
Kent left every place better than he found it. He was always ready to fix anything, clean up a mess, or help someone in need. If you knew Kent, you were likely a recipient of his kindness and generosity (and a keychain flashlight). However, Kent was not one to back down from a fight, whether in skirmishes with local government or battling invasive buckthorn, and he always stood firm in his convictions.
Kent loved working on his land, spending time with his best dog, Kit Carson, having conversations with his children, traveling, meeting friends for lunch, and the pleasure of an evening at home with his wife. As Kent was fond of saying, "Life is so short, and we make such a fuss of it."
Kent is loved and remembered by his wife of 28 years, Meridith Kjellberg; his children, Kim Kjellberg, Kirk Kjellberg (Mary), Marty Kjellberg (Jimmie Evans and Lee), and Kriston "Joey" Genzano (Lou); his stepchildren, Keri Phillips (Jon Bakke) and Joey Phillips (Molly); his grandchildren, Kristina Kjellberg, Alyssa Olson (Dan), Antonia Vujnovich (Steve Pearson), Alexandria Vujnovich, Alec Genzano, Jesse Genzano, Andria Durazo, Desmond Phillips, Ingrid Phillips Bakke, and Margot Phillips; his great-grandchildren, Aurelia Olson and Theodore Pearson; and his siblings, Keith Kjellberg and Kacey Kjellberg.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Kurt Kjellberg and Kevin Kjellberg; and daughter, Kathy Kjellberg.
A memorial for Kent will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials can be made in Kent's honor to the Monticello Rotary Club, care of Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, Monticello, MN 55362.
