Kenneth Ray Shultz

Kenneth Shultz passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was 98 years old. Kenneth was born at home on the family farm southeast of Monticello, the only son of Harry and Edla (Matson) Shultz. Kenneth graduated from Monticello’s high school in 1940. He had great pride in the fact that he lettered in four sports: basketball, football, baseball and track. Kenneth stayed home after high school and worked on the family farm alongside his dad until his unexpected death; Kenneth was only 21 years old and took over as head of household for his family. On November 1, 1944, Kenneth was united in marriage to Miss Susie Schultz. Their union was blessed with six children, Joyce, Janice, Brenda, Jerry, Beverly and Brian. The young family eventually took over his parent’s farm and raised their family there. When Kenneth and Susie were not busy running the farm, they spent as much time with family as possible. Whether attending the kids’ activities or making Saturday morning cookouts or the traditional big Sunday meal after church. He was a lifelong member of the Congregational Church, which later joined the Community United Methodist Church in Monticello, eventually selling their land for the new church to be built on. Kenneth could be found having coffee at the town café in the afternoons checking up on town activity or bowling a few frames in the evenings. He loved all Minnesota sports! He attended every Monticello High School football game faithfully for 40 years and then for seven years due to health reasons started only attending the home games, he loved football! Kenneth was hardworking, caring and truly a family man, willing to stop whatever he was doing for his family, friends or strangers in need of help. Susie passed away at the age of 69; Kenneth took care of her at home for the last eight years of their 49-year marriage, a true servant caring for the love of his life. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susie; infant son, Jerry; and sister, Margaret Oman. He is survived by his children, Joyce (Jeff) Aydt, Janice (Denny) Barthel, Brenda (Ron) Yager, Beverly (Ralph) Mack and Brian Shultz; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church (9225 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello, MN), with visitation taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. also at the church. Interment will take place immediately following at the Riverside Cemetery of Monticello, MN. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmochapel.com.
