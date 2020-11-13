Kay Marie Olhoft was born at home by Norcross, MN on August 12, 1941 to John and Amanda (Pochardt) Olhoft and died November 12, 2020 of non-Covid infections. She grew up on the family dairy and grain farm in the flat Red River Valley west of Norcross as the oldest of four children. Kay was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Norcross. While in high school, she survived a very severe car accident with four other teenagers. Although she was lucky to survive, she had lifelong pain from a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. She had a couple of stints doing childcare for farm neighbors and her uncle’s family. She graduated from Herman High School in 1959 and began her career waitressing in Fergus Falls and later in Moorhead Minnesota. She married Richard “Dick” Seal, a newspaper sports writer from Alexandria, MN, on December 1, 1962 and moved with him to newspapers in Minnesota, North Dakota and Ohio. They had four sons together. This marriage dissolved and she re-married to Bill Sink from Roanoke, VA in 1980. They were based out of Smartville, CA and Kay rode along with his over-the-road trucking. After separating from Bill, Kay eventually moved back to Minnesota and lived with her daughter Susan for a few years and then moved to the Cedar Crest Apartments in 2004 to spend the rest of her years. Kay kept a catalog in her mind of classmates, relatives and friends and the status/activities of each. She loved to update others and be aware of changes. In recent years, she loved surfing the Internet with her powerful smart phone. She was generous in helping others as needs arose and participated actively in her Alive Lutheran Church. She had a good singing voice and learned to play the accordion when young. Kay loved animals and all things to do with farming and living on the farm. Kay is survived by four children: Susan Rivers of Big Lake, MN, John (Lisa) Seal of Clearwater, MN, Joel Seal of Fertile, MN and Nick Seal of Elk River, MN; two grandchildren: Sean Clethen of Big Lake, MN and Sheyenne Clethen of Big Lake, MN; one great-grandchild: Ariana Clethen; three brothers: Gary (Judy) Olhoft of Cary, NC, Dean (Marilyn) Olhoft of Norcross and Wayne (Judy) Olhoft of Eagan, MN. Predeceased by husbands Richard “Dick” Seal 9/20/2019 and Bill Sink 9/17/2009; and son Terry Seal 11/6/1987. Memorial service Sunday, November 15, 2020, 1 p.m. at Alive Lutheran Church, 121 Broadway Monticello, MN. Private Interment. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmo chapel.com.
