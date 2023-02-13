Kathryn "Katie" Bauer

Kathryn "Katie" Bauer, age 99 of Monticello, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Kathryn was born on December 1, 1923 on the family farm in Napoleon, North Dakota. She was the seventh child of 14 children of John and Johanna (Bitz) Rohrich. Kathryn grew up in Napoleon and graduated from Napoleon High School in 1941. During the war, she earned a teaching license to teach in rural North Dakota for the war years. Every morning she would go to the one room school house early to start the coal stove for heat and to boil potatoes for student lunches. There was no electricity or plumbing in the drafty building.

