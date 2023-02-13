Kathryn "Katie" Bauer, age 99 of Monticello, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Kathryn was born on December 1, 1923 on the family farm in Napoleon, North Dakota. She was the seventh child of 14 children of John and Johanna (Bitz) Rohrich. Kathryn grew up in Napoleon and graduated from Napoleon High School in 1941. During the war, she earned a teaching license to teach in rural North Dakota for the war years. Every morning she would go to the one room school house early to start the coal stove for heat and to boil potatoes for student lunches. There was no electricity or plumbing in the drafty building.
Her future husband Walter Bauer was in Europe in the US Army. They were married upon his return from the war on August 17, 1946. They purchased a farm in Steele, North Dakota, and raised four children, Susan, Charles, Donald, and Carol. Walter died in 1998. They were married for 52 years.
Kathryn was an active member in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Steele. She continued her strong spiritual faith upon moving to Monticello in 1995, by joining Saint Henry Catholic Church. After her husband's death, she lived independently in her own apartment and at St. Benedict's Community of Monticello right up to her passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter, and son Donald.
Survivors include one sister Mary Ann of Las Vegas, Nevada; her children Susan Benedetto (Mike), Charles Bauer (Yvette), Carol Smith (Gary) all of Monticello; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
